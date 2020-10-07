IN8bio Appoints Alan S. Roemer as Chairman

NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IN8bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative allogeneic, autologous and genetically modified gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers ("IN8bio" or the "Company"), today announced that Alan S. Roemer, MBA, MPH has been appointed Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors. Mr. Roemer is an entrepreneurial life sciences executive and board member who has launched three biotechnology companies, raised over $1.5 billion in private and public capital and consummated three initial public offerings.



"Alan is an accomplished leader in the biotech community who brings decades of wide-ranging experience, including deep strategic, finance and operational expertise that will support IN8bio's growth," commented William Ho, President, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of IN8bio.

"I am honored and excited to join the IN8bio team at this point in the Company's evolution," said Alan S. Roemer. "They have an innovative platform based on autologous, allogeneic and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells to address the high unmet need in both solid and liquid tumors. I look forward to contributing to the Company's continued growth and its potential impact on cancer patients."

Mr. Roemer has more than 20 years of experience in executive management and board roles in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries. Most recently, he was a Founding Leadership Team member of Roivant Sciences and served in various senior management roles responsible for finance, operations and corporate development. Mr. Roemer also served as a Founding Leadership Team member and Chief Financial Officer of Axovant Sciences. Prior to launching Roivant and Axovant, Mr. Roemer was a Managing Director of the Trout Group, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer of Zelos Therapeutics and Vice President of Pharmasset (acquired by Gilead), where he was the first full-time management team member. Mr. Roemer is the Chairman of the Board of Directors of UTILITY Therapeutics, a director and Audit Committee Chair of NexImmune, a Business Advisory Board member of Envisagenics and a Trustee of the Helene Fuld College of Nursing. He previously served as a director of SomPharmaceuticals (acquired by Amryt Pharma). Mr. Roemer received a BSBA from Georgetown University and MBA and MPH degrees from Emory University's Goizueta Business School and Rollins School of Public Health.

About IN8bio

IN8bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapies for the treatment of cancers, including solid tumors, by employing allogeneic, autologous and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells. IN8bio's technology incorporates drug-resistant immunotherapy (DRI), which has been shown in preclinical studies to function in combination with therapeutic levels of chemotherapy. IN8bio is currently conducting two investigator-initiated Phase 1 clinical trials for its lead gamma-delta T cell product candidates: INB-200 for the treatment of newly diagnosed glioblastoma, which is a difficult to treat brain tumor that progresses rapidly, and INB-100 for the treatment of patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. For more information about the Company and its programs, visit www.IN8bio.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein concerning the Company's future expectations, plans and prospects, including without limitation, the Company's current expectations regarding its growth and potential impact on cancer patients, constitute forward-looking statements. The use of words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "project," "intend," "future," "potential," or "continue," the negative of these and other similar expressions are intended to identify such forward looking statements. Such statements, based as they are on the current expectations of management, inherently involve numerous risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Consequently, actual future results may differ materially from the anticipated results expressed in such statements. Specific risks which could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's current expectations include: scientific, regulatory and technical developments; failure to demonstrate safety, tolerability and efficacy; final and quality controlled verification of data and the related analyses; expense and uncertainty of obtaining regulatory approval, including from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration; and the Company's reliance on third parties, including licensors and clinical research organizations. Do not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements included herein, which speak only as of the date hereof and which the Company is under no obligation to update or revise as a result of any event, circumstances or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

Contact:

IN8bio, Inc.

Kate Rochlin, Ph.D.

+1 646.933.5605

ir@IN8bio.com