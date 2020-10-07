Market Overview

Armada Hoffler Properties to Discuss Third Quarter Earnings on November 5th

Globe Newswire  
October 07, 2020 6:00am   Comments
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) will report its earnings for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 at approximately 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, November 5, 2020. At 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day, senior management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss earnings and other information.

To listen to the call, dial 877-407-3982 (domestic) or 201-493-6780 (international) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time of the call. The conference call will also be available through the investors page of the Company's website, ArmadaHoffler.com.

A telephonic replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call through Saturday, December 5, 2020. This replay may be accessed by dialing 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international) and providing passcode 13711003. A replay of the webcast will also be available for 30 days beginning approximately two hours after the conclusion of the conference call.

About Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc.
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. In addition to developing and building properties for its own account, the Company also provides development and general contracting construction services to third-party clients. Founded in 1979 by Daniel A. Hoffler, the Company has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes. For more information, visit ArmadaHoffler.com.

Contact:
Michael P. O'Hara
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc.
Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, and Secretary
Email: MOHara@ArmadaHoffler.com
Phone: (757) 366-6684

