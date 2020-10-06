SouthCrest Financial Group Announces Fourth Quarter Dividend

ATLANTA, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SouthCrest Financial Group (SCSG:PK), the holding company for SouthCrest Bank, N.A., announced its quarterly dividend of $0.05/share will be payable on November 12, 2020, to all shareholders of record on October 29, 2020.



ABOUT SOUTHCREST

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. is a bank holding company with over $625 million in assets, headquartered in Atlanta, GA. The company operates a 9 branch network throughout Georgia through its subsidiary bank, SouthCrest Bank, N.A. The bank provides a full suite of retail, private, entrepreneurial, high-net-worth and commercial banking services, and online banking services.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation may contain certain "forward-looking statements" that are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results and shareholder values to differ materially from those projected. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include economic conditions, government regulation and legislation, changes in interest rates, credit quality, competition, and other risk factors.

CONTACT

Andy Borrmann

Chief Financial Officer

678.734.3505