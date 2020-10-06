Market Overview

KeyedIn Hosts Webinar on How to Prioritize Projects

Globe Newswire  
October 06, 2020 11:46am   Comments
MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KeyedIn, a leader in Agile Portfolio Management, will host a free webinar on "Prioritize Your Projects -Rinse and Repeat," featuring industry expert Danny Gans. Held on Oct. 14 at noon E.T., attendees can register for the webinar here: (https://hubs.ly/H0wXDL90)

Attendees will gain insights into how to prioritize IT projects and keep them prioritized, including:

  • Tried and true models for scoring projects
  • Engaging the right stakeholders to ensure scoring accuracy
  • Easy ways to reprioritize when changes arise

Speaker Danny Gans, Director of Solutions for KeyedIn, has been a sought-after solution architect in the Project Portfolio Management (PPM) space for nearly 20 years. In his roles with KeyedIn, Clarizen and Oracle, Danny has helped thousands of companies across dozens of industries realize the power and ROI of a well-designed project and portfolio management solution.

About KeyedIn

KeyedIn helps organizations simplify business processes, improve performance and drive results through its innovative SaaS-based business solutions. The company's flagship product, KeyedIn Projects, is a cloud-based project and portfolio management (PPM) solution that enables project management offices (PMOs) and embedded services teams (ESOs) to increase productivity, cut reporting costs and save operating expenses. Headquartered in Minneapolis, KeyedIn has hundreds of customers worldwide, including Walgreens Boots Alliance, LexisNexis and OfficeDepot. For more information, visit www.keyedin.com, or contact 866-662-6820.

For more media information, contact:

Lisa Hendrickson, LCH Communications for KeyedIn

lisa@lchcommunications.com

516-767-8390

Primary Logo

