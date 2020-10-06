English Language Learning Market Worth $49.93 billion by 2027- Exclusive Report Covering Pre and Post COVID-19 Market Analysis by Meticulous Research

London, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report " English Language Learning Market by Methodology (Offline/Classroom-based Learning, Online Learning, Blended Learning), End User (Individual, Education, Government, Corporate Learners) - Global Forecast to 2027", published by Meticulous Research, the English language learning market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2019 to reach $49.93 billion by 2027.

Impact of COVID-19 on the English Language Learning Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a huge impact on the overall language learning market. Due to the complete lockdown and closure of all educational institutions, online learning and tutoring have gained momentum. Realizing the opportunity, most online tutoring apps and language learning platforms are attracting students by offering free or low-cost classes, leading to a surge in online education users, and adoption rates. Moreover, the government is also taking initiatives for the growth of the education sector. For instance,

Duolingo's (U.S.) certification program saw close to a 300% growth in China.

Babbel (Germany) also made its service available for free to all K-12 and college students until the end of the term in China.

In 2020, the Indian government announced an investment of $12.8 billion (INR 94,800 crores) towards the education fund focusing on improving schools and higher education programs.

In May 2020, the Ministry of Telecom and Mass Communications provided up to $4.31 million (300 million rubles) to develop online educational services in Russia.

In March 2020, Yandex (Russia) introduced a platform for full distance learning.

The British Council has put forth an extensive range of free online resources for English learners and teachers. Also, East Sussex College is offering online English language classes with flexible hours and small class sizes. InTuition provides personalized one-to-one English language courses. The Ministry of Education has been working to increase the translation of COVID-19 materials and ensure that immigrant and refugee service centers also have access to ongoing learning materials.

The English language learning market study presents historical market data in terms of value (2018 and 2019), estimated current data (2020), and forecasts for 2027 by methodology and end user. The study also evaluates industry competitors at the regional and country levels.

On the basis of methodology, the offline/classroom-based learning segment is estimated to command the largest share of the overall English language learning market in 2020, owing to its quick access, easy downloading, and greater number of solutions compared to others, and increasing international travel. However, the online learning segment is growing at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Globalization, urbanization, and the desire for better education and employment opportunities drive this market's growth. With the advent of the Internet, information and communications technology (ICT) tools are being used to provide learning content in digital formats.

In 2020, based on end user, the individual segment is poised to command the largest share due to rising number of phone users, easy internet accessibility, number of government initiatives for continuing learning programs during COVID-19, and focus on self-improvement by learners.

In 2020, geographically, Asia-Pacific dominated the global English language learning market, followed by Europe and North America. The factors such as expanding education sector, rising funding for education, government initiatives to adopt advanced technologies, and rising internet's penetration due to increase in disposable income are driving the growth of this market.

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the product portfolio, geographic analysis, and key strategic developments adopted by leading market participants in the industry over the past 4 years (2017–2020). The English language learning market has also witnessed several new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions in recent years. For instance, in January 2020, Busuu, Ltd. (U.K.) launched Verbling Live Tutorial to provide human-led live lessons 24/7 to over a million users on web and mobile.

The key players operating in the global English language learning market are Cambridge University Press (U.K.), Rosetta Stone Inc. (U.S.), Sanako Corporation (Finland), Duolingo Inc. (U.S.), Transparent Language, Inc. (U.S.), Busuu, Ltd. (U.K.), New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (China), Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (U.S.), Memrise Inc. (U.K.), McGraw-Hill Education, Inc. (U.S.), Lesson Nine GmbH (Germany), and ELSA Corp. (U.S.) among others.

Scope of the Report:

English Language Learning Market, by Methodology

Offline/Classroom-based Learning

Online Learning

Blended Learning

English Language Learning Market, by End User

Individual Learners

Education Institutions

Government Institutions

Corporate Learners

English Language Learning Market, by Geography

Asia-Pacific China Japan South Korea India Indonesia Australia Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe (RoE)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



