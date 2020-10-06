Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

SiTime Corporation to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 4, 2020

Globe Newswire  
October 06, 2020 8:00am   Comments
Share:

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM), a market leader in MEMS timing, will announce its third quarter 2020 financial results on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, after market close.

Rajesh Vashist, SiTime's chief executive officer, and Art Chadwick, chief financial officer, will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss the company's results.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available and archived for approximately 90 days in the investor relations section of the company's website at investor.sitime.com.

Analysts and investors are invited to join the conference call using the following information:

Date: Wednesday, November 4, 2020
Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time)
Conference Dial-in: 1-844-467-7657
International Dial-in: +1-414-238-9725
Conference ID: 6695003

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available through November 11, 2020 and can be accessed by dialing 1-855-859-2056 and using conference ID 6695003.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation is a market leader in silicon MEMS timing. Our programmable solutions offer a rich feature set that enables customers to differentiate their products with higher performance, smaller size, lower power, and better reliability. With over 1.5 billion devices shipped, SiTime is changing the timing industry. For more information, visit https://www.sitime.com/.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Shelton Group
Leanne Sievers | Brett Perry
1-949-224-3874 | 1-214-272-0070
sheltonir@sheltongroup.com

SiTime Corporation
Art Chadwick
Chief Financial Officer
investor.relations@sitime.com

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com