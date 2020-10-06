Karate Combat Names Adam S. Kovacs President and COO

New York, NY, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Karate Combat announced today that it has named Adam S. Kovacs its new President and Chief Operating Officer. Kovacs was previously the founding Head of Karate of the league. He led the team that developed its unique and innovative ruleset and recruited 150 of the top karate stars from 50 countries. Kovacs has recently led the transition of the league to a weekly fight format and the continued expansion of the staff and roster. Karate Combat is the first mainstream, professional, full contact karate league. Its second season runs through December with fights every Sunday.

"When we founded the league we had much of what we needed--a great concept, investors, contacts," said Rob Bryan, co-founder and CEO of Karate Combat. "But we knew we needed someone with karate and the business of combat sports in their bones. Adam was exactly that guy, and he continues to show incredible leadership every day. Plus the fighters love him."

Kovacs is the most successful karteka in Hungary, a 5th Dan Karate Master and a former number 1 ranked karateka. He was a World Games winner in Taiwan in 2009 and a Silver Medalist at World Championships in Mexico (2004) and Japan (2009). Before joining Karate Combat, he served as Head of Karate for the most successful multi-sport clubs in Hungary. Kovacs has built martial arts and apparel companies and has served as a lead analyst and color commentator for the UFC on National Sport Television Hungary.

"I've seen Adam fight, and I've seen Adam doing business," said combat sports hall-of-famer and Karate Combat Ambassador, Bas Rutten. "And I gotta tell you, I wouldn't want to be on his bad side in the Fighting Pit or the board room. As a fighter, I can tell you he helped design this league with the fighters' lives and dreams and desires in mind. He inspires them so that they can go out and inspire the fans."

Karate Combat is presenting fights every Sunday at 7 pm ET during its second season. The fights are available in many regions on beIN SPORTS and also at Karate Combat YouTube.

Watch the Karate Combat Season 2 trailer here.

For photos or to request an interview with Adam S. Kovacs: owen@karate.com

Meet the fighters, watch past fights, and find out more at karate.com.

