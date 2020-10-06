Thousands of CBD and Delta 8 THC Products Contaminated With Bleach Warns Industry Experts

Las Vega, Nevada, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Universally we can all agree on one thing: nobody wants to smoke or ingest bleach. Yet, that's what's currently happening in the CBD industry. And no, this isn't just a weird isolated case - this is a widespread problem. According to Julie Helmer, the chief of operations at Freshbros, thousands of Delta 8 THC products are contaminated with bleach and consumers are none the wiser.

Currently, Freshbros is doing everything they can to educate consumers and producers alike on how to avoid bleaching agents in their products.

Quick Introduction: What is Delta 8 THC?

The latest advancement in the CBD market has been the introduction of Delta 8 THC. What makes Delta 8 THC so special is that it offers the same psychoactive effects of Delta 9 THC (What you're commonly used to) but without the anxiety or impairment of functions. Most people who have tried both Delta 8 THC products and Delta 8 THC Products will prefer Delta 8 and describe it as "the right high for a productive person".

Advancements in technology have allowed the extraction and isolation of the rare Delta 8 THC compound for commercial use such as in creating Delta 8 Vape Pens or Delta 8 Gummies. But that's where the bleaching came in.

Terms: Delta 8 / CBD distillate are the raw materials used to make CBD products.

How The Bleaching of Delta 8 THC Began

Producers who are used to making products using CBD distillate normally look for the distillate liquid being clear as a sign of quality. However, Delta 8 Distillate is naturally a rose color and requires bleaching agents to make it clear. As Julie Helmer, CoO at Freshbros put it:

"The color variations relate to the pH level and different acid activated media used as bleaching agents used to remove the color from the distillate. This causes the pH level to be acidic, which makes the product unstable. Over time, the distillate will turn pink and even purple. The lack of color in Delta-8 distillate is popular and is desired in the industry. However, if you are going to smoke Delta-8 distillate in a vape cart, keep in mind there is likely some of the bleaching acid still present, which I, personally wouldn't want to inhale. Who wants to smoke bleach?"

How Consumers and Producers Can Make Safe Delta 8 THC Products

The bleaching of Delta 8 THC products isn't a problem of malice but is instead due to a lack of education. Consumers and producers alike should have a basic education on how their products are being made and the health impact that end-users could have.

For Brands: Get your raw materials from sources that can provide you with a rose colored Delta 8 Distillate. If you need a source of rose colored distillate, then contact Freshbros to get set up for a wholesale account. The rosier the Delta 8 Distillate is, the more natural it is. Unlike CBD distillate, Delta 8 Distillate does not have to be clear.

For Consumers: When you go to your local shop, take note of which brands you enjoy and reach out to those brands and ask them what color distillate they use in their product. Otherwise, shop online at trusted stores like Freshbros who are dedicated to using rose colored distillate in their Delta 8 products.

