Haitham Amin is proud to accept Attorney & Practice Magazine's 2020 Award for Top Criminal Defense Firm

San Francisco, CA, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney and Practice Magazine addresses law firm management, attorney well-being, and getting the most out of your law firm. The magazine's Top Attorney award is reserved only for those attorneys who have demonstrated the highest degree of excellence in their area of law and recognizes fewer than 1% nationwide.

Haitham Amin started his career at the Solano Public Defenders Office before continuing as a Deputy Public defender at the Marin County Office. After gaining invaluable experience in his work with the public, Haitham decided to open his private practice, the Amin Law firm in San Francisco in 2013. Amin Law firm promises their clients personal attention which they deliver by limiting the amount of cases they accept. They also promote working closely with their clients through collaborative work practices. It is especially important at Amin Law firm that the clients know that they will be listened to and involved throughout the entire working relationship.

Amin Law firm has also been recognized for their record of excellent performance by receiving the Top 10 Best Attorney from the American Institute Of Attorneys in 2018 through 2020, Expertise Award Best DUI Lawyers in San Francisco 2016, and Avvo Client's Choice Award in 2016.

Having his hard work recognized by this latest achievement is a great honor to Haitham. It reinforces his client-driven approach. His years of experience give him an edge, setting him apart from the other attorneys, so that he can handle all types of cases with aggressive, zealous, and yet caring advocacy. Another approach that gives Haitham an edge is his focus on developing his business through social media. He has been able to build his personal brand as a lawyer by developing his social media platform himself. He also uses social media to engage with his followers. He recognizes the importance of working for a personal brand and engaging instead of thinking that it will come to you. He brings that same energy to his clients and looks forward to continuing to serve the San Francisco area for an exceptionally long time to come.

Amin Law was founded in San Francisco in 2013. They offer help with DUI, criminal defense, family law, personal injury, and ADA compliance. They now have three additional locations in San Mateo, Oakland, and Pleasanton, and offer free and confidential consultations. The firm can be found online at www.aminlaw.com.

