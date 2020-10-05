Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Alamos Gold Provides Notice of Third Quarter 2020 Results and Conference Call

Globe Newswire  
October 05, 2020 4:30pm   Comments
Share:

TORONTO, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alamos Gold Inc. (TSX:AGI, NYSE:AGI) ("Alamos" or the "Company") plans to release its third quarter 2020 financial results after market close on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Senior management will host a conference call on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 10:00 am ET to discuss the results.

Participants may join the conference call by dialling (416) 340-2216 or (800) 273-9672 for calls within Canada and the United States, or via webcast at www.alamosgold.com.

A playback will be available until November 29, 2020 by dialling (905) 694-9451 or (800) 408-3053 within Canada and the United States. The pass code is 6141441#. The webcast will be archived at www.alamosgold.com.

About Alamos

Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson and Island Gold mines in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos mine in Sonora State, Mexico. Additionally, the Company has a significant portfolio of development stage projects in Canada, Mexico, Turkey, and the United States. Alamos employs more than 1,700 people and is committed to the highest standards of sustainable development. The Company's shares are traded on the TSX and NYSE under the symbol "AGI".

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Scott K. Parsons  
Vice President, Investor Relations  
(416) 368-9932 x 5439  

All amounts are in United States dollars, unless otherwise stated.

The TSX and NYSE have not reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

 

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com