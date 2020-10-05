Market Overview

Stella-Jones Will Hold a Conference Call to Discuss Its Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Globe Newswire  
October 05, 2020 8:30am   Comments
MONTREAL, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stella-Jones Inc. (TSX:SJ).

OPEN TO: Investors, analysts, and all interested parties
   
DATE:  Thursday, November 5th, 2020
   
TIME:  10:00 a.m. EDT
   
CALL:  647-788-4922 (For all Toronto and overseas participants) 
  1-877-223-4471 (For all other North American participants) 

THE PRESS RELEASE WILL BE PUBLISHED BEFORE MARKET OPENS THE DAY OF THE CONFERENCE CALL THROUGH GLOBENEWSWIRE.

Please dial in 15 minutes before the conference begins.

If you are unable to call in at this time, you may access a recording of the meeting by calling 1-800-585-8367 and entering the passcode 9923219 on your phone. This recording will be available on Thursday, November 5, 2020 as of 1:00 p.m. until 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

MEDIA WISHING TO QUOTE AN ANALYST SHOULD CONTACT THE ANALYST PERSONALLY FOR PERMISSION.

For further information, please contact Pierre Boucher of MaisonBrison at 514-731-0000.

