Murphy USA Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call

EL DORADO, Ark., Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) will release preliminary third quarter 2020 earnings results after the market close on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, followed by a conference call at 10:00 a.m. CT on Thursday, October 29, 2020. Interested parties may participate by dialing 1-833-968-2218 and referencing conference ID number 4728178. The call can also be accessed via webcast through the Investor Relations section of Murphy USA's website at http://ir.corporate.murphyusa.com. The webcast will be available for replay one hour after the conference concludes and a transcript will be made available shortly thereafter.



Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) is a leading retailer of gasoline and convenience merchandise with nearly 1,500 sites located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast and Midwest United States. The company and its team of nearly 10,000 employees serve an estimated 1.7 million customers each day through its network of retail gasoline stations in 25 states. The majority of Murphy USA's sites are located in close proximity to Walmart stores. The company also markets gasoline and other products at standalone stores under the Murphy Express brand. Murphy USA ranks 262 among Fortune 500 companies.

