Amseco Exploration Ltd – Closing of private placement

MONTREAL, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV:AEL) Exploration Amseco Ltd (« Amseco » or « the Company ») is pleased to announce that the Company has closed a private placement of 141 600 $ at the price of 0,06 $ per share.



As a result of the Private placement, the company will issue a total of 2 360 000 common shares. No investor in this private placement is a Non-Arm's Length Party to Amseco within the meaning of the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The proceeds of this private placement will be used to pay outstanding debts and to provide the company with some cash flow for the coming months. This private placement did not include any warrant and no commission is payable to anyone.

All of the securities of Amseco issued under the Private Placement are subject to a hold period of four months from the closing date, expiring on January 29, 2021. The Private Placement remains subject to final regulatory approval.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.