INTERFACE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Interface, Inc. on Behalf of Interface Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) on behalf of Interface stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Interface has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On September 28, 2020, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission issued a press release announcing "Interface and Two Former Executives Charged With Accounting and Disclosure Violations[.]" The press release further stated that "[t]he SEC's order against Interface, Inc. . . . finds that in multiple quarters in 2015 and 2016, the company made unsupported, manual accounting adjustments that were not compliant with GAAP."

On this news, Interface's stock price fell sharply on September 29, 2020, the next trading day, to close at $6.18.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Interface shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato, or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

