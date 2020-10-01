Aurora Spine Corporation to Present at the October 2020 Lytham Partners Virtual Investor Growth Conference

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Spine Corporation ("Aurora Spine" or the "Company") (TSXV:ASG) is scheduled to participate in a virtual presentation and fireside chat at the October 2020 Lytham Partners Virtual Investor Growth Conference on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 1:00pm ET (10:00am PT).



A webcast of the presentation will be posted under the investor relations section of Aurora Spine's website at www.aurora-spine.com, or can be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2422/37792 or www.lythampartners.com/virtual. A replay of the presentation will be available following the event.



Management will also be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings on Tuesday, October 6 and Wednesday, October 7, 2020. To arrange a meeting, please contact Adam Lowensteiner of Lytham Partners at lowensteiner@lythampartners.com or visit www.lythampartners.com/virtual.

About Aurora Spine

Aurora Spine is focused on bringing new solutions to the spinal implant market through a series of innovative, minimally invasive, regenerative spinal implant technologies.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact:

Aurora Spine Corporation

Trent Northcutt

President and Chief Executive Officer

(760) 424-2004

Chad Clouse

Chief Financial Officer

(760) 424-2004

www.aurora-spine.com

Adam Lowensteiner

LYTHAM PARTNERS, LLC

Phoenix | New York

Telephone: 646-829-9700

arosf@lythampartners.com