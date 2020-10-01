Webinar: RPA Zero to Hero: How to Rescue Your Bots with System Soft Technologies

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- System Soft Technologies (SSTech), a leader in enterprise IT services, solutions and products, today announced the company is hosting a webinar at 2 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 15, 2020, about how business executives and their organizations can achieve a cost-effective Robotic Process Automation (RPA) implementation, even with a lack of capacity and capability during uncertain economic times.



"Many leaders see the need to put in place RPA to meet their company's strategic goals right now," said Stephen Moritz, Chief Digital Officer, System Soft Technologies, and webinar presenter. "In our upcoming webinar, we will answer the questions of those that have not yet started using RPA and don't know where to begin. But, we will also show those who have already begun their RPA journeys how to avoid problems with their implementations and take advantage of best practices to scale."

A recent Forrester survey shows up to 80% of RPA programs do not hit ROI targets because companies get stuck after deploying just a few bots. And, for those that commit to broad RPA programs, Deloitte says longer-than-anticipated bot implementations have delayed ROI.

Join Moritz and SSTech RPA expert Rajesh Patil as they focus on the top five reasons RPA efforts fail and how to proactively mitigate risks and overcome challenges for each. Those failures, with ways to beat them, include:

Failure #1: Improper technical and infrastructure setup

Failure #2: Inadequate implementation of a Center of Excellence concept or Operating Model setup

Failure #3: Not following bot development and implementation of best practices

Failure #4: Lack of skills and integration with IT strategy and resources

Failure #5: Unclear strategic vision and evangelization of RPA



To join the webinar, please register here.

What: RPA Hero to Zero: How to Rescue Your Bots; 5 Fast and Smart Ways to Get Real Value from Your RPA Investment

Who from SSTech: Stephen Moritz, Chief Digital Officer, and Rajesh Patil, RPA Practice Lead

When: 2 p.m. ET, Thursday, October 15, 2020

Where: Register here to receive a link to the webinar.

Robotic Process Automation

The business demand for workflow and process automation is high as are the stakes. For those organizations under threat from digitally disruptive competitors and the current economy, the urgency is real. System Soft Technologies can empower organizations to streamline repetitive tasks and paperless actions, so business leaders can focus more on the needs of their businesses to grow. Learn more about System Soft Technologies and its RPA Solutions.

About System Soft Technologies

Systems Soft Technologies (SSTech) is a $140-million, privately-held, global technology firm founded in 1999, headquartered in Tampa, Florida. The company is focused on helping SMBs accelerate innovation through the delivery of exceptional IT products, services and solutions.

