Berry Corporation (bry) To Report Third Quarter 2020 Results November 3; Hold Conference Call November 4

DALLAS, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berry Corporation (bry) (NASDAQ:BRY) ("Berry") today announced it will report its third quarter 2020 financial results on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 after the close of U.S financial markets.



Berry will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 to discuss these results:

Live Call Date: Wednesday, November 4, 2020 Live Call Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (6 a.m. Pacific Time) Live Call Dial-in: 877-491-5169 from the U.S. 720-405-2254 from international locations Live Call Passcode: 2295589

A live audio webcast will be available on the "Events" section of Berry's website at bry.com/category/events. An audio replay will be available shortly after the broadcast:

Replay Dates: Through Wednesday, November 18, 2020 Replay Dial-in: 855-859-2056 from the U.S. 404-537-3406 from international locations Replay Passcode: 2295589

A replay of the audio webcast will also be archived on the "Events" section of Berry's website at bry.com/category/events.

