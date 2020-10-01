Berry Corporation (bry) To Report Third Quarter 2020 Results November 3; Hold Conference Call November 4
DALLAS, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berry Corporation (bry) (NASDAQ:BRY) ("Berry") today announced it will report its third quarter 2020 financial results on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 after the close of U.S financial markets.
Berry will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 to discuss these results:
|Live Call Date:
|Wednesday, November 4, 2020
|Live Call Time:
|9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (6 a.m. Pacific Time)
|Live Call Dial-in:
|877-491-5169 from the U.S.
|720-405-2254 from international locations
|Live Call Passcode:
|2295589
A live audio webcast will be available on the "Events" section of Berry's website at bry.com/category/events. An audio replay will be available shortly after the broadcast:
|Replay Dates:
|Through Wednesday, November 18, 2020
|Replay Dial-in:
|855-859-2056 from the U.S.
|404-537-3406 from international locations
|Replay Passcode:
|2295589
A replay of the audio webcast will also be archived on the "Events" section of Berry's website at bry.com/category/events.
About Berry
Berry is a publicly traded (NASDAQ:BRY) western United States independent upstream energy company with a focus on the conventional, long-lived oil reserves in the San Joaquin basin of California. More information can be found at Berry's website at www.bry.com.
Contact:
Berry Corporation (bry)
Todd Crabtree - Manager, Investor Relations
(661) 616-3811
ir@bry.com