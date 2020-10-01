Market Overview

Carahsoft Awarded Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 Contract to Support U.S. Army Enterprise Infrastructure Goals

Globe Newswire  
October 01, 2020 12:00pm   Comments
Award Makes Software, Software Maintenance, and Related Services and Hardware from Carahsoft's Portfolio of Leading Solutions Providers Available to Federal Agencies Worldwide

RESTON, Va., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that it has been awarded an Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2) contract from the U.S. Army Computer Hardware Enterprise Software and Solutions (CHESS), in coordination with the Army Contracting Command, Rock Island, to support the Army's IT software requirements. ITES-SW2 is open to ordering from the Department of Defense and all Federal agencies and authorized systems integrators on a worldwide basis. The contract is effective through August 30, 2025 with a five-year option period for a ten-year total period of performance.

Under the contract, Carahsoft will provide software, software maintenance, and related services and hardware to support Federal agencies' enterprise infrastructure goals. These solutions are available from the following solutions providers:

  Accela, Inc.   Improbable LLC
  Acquia, Inc.   InQuisient
  Alteryx, Inc.   Intermap Technologies®
  ASG Technologies   Kove
  Autodesk Inc.   Liferay, Inc.
  Axon Enterprise, Inc.   LinkedIn Learning
  Basis Technology   Mapbox
  BlackBerry Limited   Markforged
  Boeing   MarkLogic Corporation
  CA Technologies   Measure UAS, Inc
  ClearInsight Solutions   Micro Focus
  CloudBees, Inc.   MongoDB, Inc.
  Cloudera, Inc.   New Relic, Inc.
  CollabNet | VersionOne   Nuvolo
  Cubic Corporation   NVIDIA Corporation
  Databricks   OSIsoft
  Datameer   piXlogic, Inc.
  Delphix   Priority 5
  Digital Map Products, Inc.   Progress Software Corporation
  Dun & Bradstreet, Inc.   Red Hat, Inc.
  EnterpriseDB   SDL
  GitLab   ServiceNow®
  Google Cloud   SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC.
  Govini   Sonatype
  Granicus   Splunk, Inc.
  Hexagon US Federal   Sword GRC
  Hootsuite   Symantec Corporation
  Tech Soft 3D   UiPath
  Terra Pixel, LLC   VMware, Inc.
  Trifacta   Voyager Labs
  Trimble Inc.   Zoom Video Communication, Inc.

Carahsoft is also able to leverage the expertise of its reseller partners to provide additional support for solution deployments and implementations. The company's solutions are available across all 14 product catalogs:

  Audio and Visual   Multimedia and Design
  Business and Finance   NetOps
  Communication   Office Suite
  Database, Data Integration and Big Data   Operating Systems
  Education   Programming and Development
  Internet   IT Utility and Security
  Modeling and Simulation   Specialized

"This contract award opens up new avenues for the Carahsoft team to meet the needs of our Army and Federal customers wherever their missions may take them across the globe," said Craig P. Abod, Carahsoft President. "We are excited to see many of our partners named to ITES-SW2 and look forward to working across the channel to support Federal agencies' software requirements across these product catalogs."

Carahsoft has previously worked with CHESS as a vendor for the original Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software (ITES-SW) contract, which has been extended through October 12, 2020 to maintain uninterrupted access for Army customers seeking software and related services.

Carahsoft's software, software maintenance, and related services and hardware from its portfolio of solutions providers are available through ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042. For more information on procurement and solutions, contact the ITES-SW2 contract team at (703) 871-8681 or ITES-SW2@carahsoft.com.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. As a top-performing GSA Schedule and SEWP contract holder, Carahsoft serves as the Master Government Aggregator® for many of its best-of-breed technology vendors, supporting an extensive ecosystem of manufacturers, value-added resellers, system integrators and consulting partners committed to helping government agencies select and implement the best solution at the best possible value.

The company's dedicated Solutions Divisions proactively market, sell and deliver VMware, AWS, Palo Alto Networks, Symantec, Veritas, McAfee, Dell, Adobe, F5 Networks, Google Cloud, ServiceNow, Open Source, Micro Focus Government Solutions, SAP, Salesforce, and Innovative and Intelligence products and services, among others. Carahsoft is consistently recognized by its partners as a top revenue producer and is listed annually among the industry's fastest growing and largest firms by CRN, Inc., Forbes, Washington Technology, The Washington Post, Washington Business Journal, and Bloomberg Government. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

Contact

Mary Lange
(703) 230-7434
PR@carahsoft.com

