Qubole Announces Premier Data Lake Conference in Collaboration with AWS and Google Cloud

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qubole , the open date lake company, today announced it will host the Data Lake Summit , a virtual conference dedicated to helping businesses unlock the power of data lakes through a robust program of interactive sessions, real-life case studies and standout keynotes from some of the industry's most forward-thinking organizations and leaders. Organized in collaboration with AWS and Google Cloud, the event will run from October 13-14 and invites data professionals from around the world to network with peers and learn how data lakes can ignite growth and transform their businesses through data innovation.



Who: Brought to you by Qubole, in collaboration with AWS and Google Cloud

What: The Data Lake Summit; The definitive virtual conference for all things Data Lake

Where: Virtual, register here for free

When: Tuesday, October 14 through Wednesday, October 15, 2020

As enterprises look to navigate fast changing conditions brought about by the pandemic, data leaders are being tasked with harnessing massive volumes of data across the organization and leveraging streaming analytics, ML and AI to help organizations make smarter decisions and adapt to the new surroundings. The Data Lake Summit will offer both technical deep dives and business strategy sessions to help attendees unlock the potential of data lakes for unmatched success.

"Through conversations with our customers and partners, it's clear that data lakes support the analytics capabilities that businesses need to see them through this crisis, including real-time data pipelines, ML and AI," said Ashish Thusoo, CEO and cofounder, Qubole. "Data lakes are at the cutting edge of analytics and data science today, and we are thrilled to feature some of the world's leading engineers and organizations to share their expertise in how to optimize data lakes for business success."

Featured Speakers

Ashish Thusoo , CEO and Co-founder, Qubole

, CEO and Co-founder, Qubole Debanjan Saha, Vice President & General Manager, Analytics, Google Cloud

Vice President & General Manager, Analytics, Google Cloud Chris Casey, General Manager, AWS Data Exchange, AWS

General Manager, AWS Data Exchange, AWS Rajat Monga , Co-creator, TensorFlow

, Co-creator, TensorFlow Barr Moses, CEO and Co-founder, Monte Carlo Data

CEO and Co-founder, Monte Carlo Data Brad Caffey , Staff Big Data Engineer, Expedia Group

, Staff Big Data Engineer, Expedia Group Sean Knapp , CEO and founder, Ascend.io

, CEO and founder, Ascend.io David Phillips , Co-creator of Presto

, Co-creator of Presto Prabhu Prakash Ganesh , CTO, MiQ

, CTO, MiQ Joydeep Sen Sarma, CTO and cofounder, Qubole

Sponsors

Qubole will be joined at the Data Lake Summit by its sponsors including Ascend.io, Coda and Searce.

To view the full Data Lake Summit agenda, visit here .

Additional Resources

Register here for free .

. View the full conference agenda here .

. Follow Qubole and the #DATALAKESUMMIT on Twitter for event updates.

and the #DATALAKESUMMIT on Twitter for event updates. Learn more about Qubole and read the blog .

