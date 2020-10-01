Hatch and LTK confirm integration discussions

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hatch and LTK confirm that they are in the final stages of negotiating an integration of the two firms. These discussions have been very productive and both organizations agree that they are closely aligned with similar long-term goals and a desire to help their collective clients solve their toughest challenges.

The combination of Hatch and LTK will create a powerhouse global service provider focused on the unique needs of their clients in the infrastructure, energy, and metals market sectors. Within the infrastructure sector, LTK brings 100 years of exceptional service and technical expertise to their clients in the rail industry, which will complement Hatch's existing capabilities in transportation and logistics, urban solutions, and water.

LTK's clients will gain access to an integrated multi-disciplinary service from planning through to design, engineering, implementation, and maintenance with large scale global experience. Hatch will not only double its footprint in the US but will provide clients with specialized technical capabilities across transit vehicles and systems to enhance their comprehensive transportation expertise.

The companies will make a formal announcement shortly after they conclude the final arrangements.

About Hatch

Whatever our clients envision, our teams can deliver. With over six decades of business and technical experience in the infrastructure, mining, and energy sectors, we understand that your challenges are changing rapidly. Our solutions are innovative, timely, and more efficient. We draw upon 9,000 staff with experience in over 150 countries to challenge the status quo, creating positive change for our clients, employees, and the communities we serve.

www.hatch.com

About LTK

LTK, which was founded in 1921, has offices in 23 locations around the world and a staff of over 450 that includes more than 350 engineers and other professionals with expertise in all areas of rail and transit. LTK provides unmatched technical expertise and managerial capabilities in rail vehicle engineering, rail systems engineering, revenue systems and technology, operations planning and simulation, zero-emissions, optimization, and system assurance.

www.ltk.com

Glenn Sakaki Hatch +1 905 403 4241 media@hatch.com Natalie Cornell LTK +1 215-542-0700