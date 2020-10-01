Market Overview

Director Declaration

Globe Newswire  
October 01, 2020 4:54am   Comments
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

DIRECTOR DECLARATION

 

Further to the resolution passed at the Annual General Meeting of Royal Dutch Shell plc (the "Company") on May 19, 2020 to appoint Andrew Mackenzie as a Director of the Company and the notification on September 9, 2020 that the Board of the Company had appointed Abraham (Bram) Schot as a director of the Company, both appointments with effect from October 1, 2020, the following information is disclosed pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13.

Mr Mackenzie was a Director of BHP Group plc from 2013 to 2019.

Mr Schot was a member of the group Board of Volkswagen AG between 2019 and 2020 and a member of the Board of Audi AG from 2017 to 2020.

There is no information to disclose pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13 (2) to Listing Rule 9.6.13 (6) inclusive.

October 1, 2020

Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.

