Debuting author Corby Brizendine enters the world of fiction with release of 'The Fire'

SOMERVILLE, Texas, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A clash between good and evil ensues in Corby Brizendine's "The Fire" (published by LifeRich Publishing). Written in the vain of C.S. Lewis and J.R.R. Tolkien, this new fantasy novel is uniquely combined with a story of faith that could be enjoyed by anyone.

In the mythical land of Centaur, where magical beings and humanity live side by side, a young man named Eric must choose between faith and magic to defeat the evil destroying his land. Guided by the Fire, he sets out on a quest to find the magical weapons that could save his kingdom. But will his discovery be enough to defeat the evil he faces?

"The Fire" is a classic story of action, adventure, romance and fantasy. Eric's journey reveals to readers that the only way evil can be overcome is by the means of faith. It reminds people to learn how to trust in a goodness greater than their own strength.

"It does more than entertain," the author states. "It addresses the struggles we all have to deal with in choosing what is right for ourselves and others and it sheds light on how our choices in life impact the world for good or ill."

"The Fire"

By Corby Brizendine

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 356 pages | ISBN 9781489730114

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 356 pages | ISBN 9781489730121

E-Book | 356 pages | ISBN 9781489730169

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Corby Brizendine is the pastor of First Baptist Church of Somerville, Texas, and has been in vocational ministry since 1989. He has a bachelor of arts in psychology from Texas Tech University and a master's of divinity from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. "The Fire" is his first novel combining classic fantasy with a story of faith.

