An overeater describes her journey of recovery from food addiction and how she found a new balance in life

BEIRUT, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rouba Chalabi ventures into the world of publishing to share her personal journey of recovery from food addiction after 40 years of overeating. With her memoir, "Beyond the Emptiness" (published by Balboa Press), she hopes to inspire readers to experience fullness in life.

This book is about overeating and workaholism. Here, the author explains that overeating is not the source of the problem, but rather the consequence of a feeling of unease. With it, Chalabi reaches out to a wider audience of overeaters to help them understand the complexity of overeating and show them how recovery from food addiction involves a physical, emotional and spiritual transformation. As she recounts her journey, she illustrates a sustainable path to weight release — one that is founded on health, love and happiness.

"This is an invitation to dive inwards and become friends with your unease," Chalabi states. By sharing the story of my spiritual awakening, I hope to inspire readers to venture into the unknown in search of a new beginning.

"Beyond the Emptiness" is geared towards those who are struggling with a lifetime of overeating and eager to become healthy on a body, mind and spirit level. It is for those dissatisfied overachievers who are feeling lost and seeking new meaning in life. Lastly, it is also for those unmarried or childless women going through a midlife crisis and seeking redirection.

"Beyond the Emptiness: How I Found Fullness Outside of Food"

By Rouba Chalabi

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 126 pages | ISBN 9781982250157

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 126 pages | ISBN 9781982250171

E-Book | 126 pages | ISBN 9781982250164

About the Author

Rouba Chalabi, after years of struggling with overeating, found herself on a path of radical physical, emotional and spiritual transformation — resulting, finally, in a weight loss that she could healthfully sustain. Inspired to become a healer and food addiction counselor, she left a 20-year career in public policy and communication to return to her native Lebanon. Through her private practice there, Chalabi now helps people overcome similar struggles to discover their authentic selves. "Beyond the Emptiness: How I Found Fullness Outside of Food" is her first publication.

