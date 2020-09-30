Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston to Manage Residential Sales for Chatham Park's First Community

Raleigh, NC, September 30, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston New Homes & Land, one of the Triangle’s most respected marketing experts, today announced their partnership with Preston Development Company to handle the onsite sales for long-awaited Chatham Park.

Located in Pittsboro, N.C., Chatham Park is a 7,000+ acre technological Live, Work, Play, Learn community offering choices in all aspects of life. With close proximity to Research Triangle Park, Raleigh-Durham International Airport, and several world class universities, it’s location is a prime spot for the growth of families and their careers.

The Vineyards, the first residential community in Chatham Park, will offer approximately 550 single-family detached homes and townhomes for sale. Among those first offerings will be 28 traditional, custom single-family home sites with prices starting in the mid $600s, along with 30 cottages (850-1,250 square feet) starting from mid $200s. This enclave comprises the heart of the Park and was selected for its walkability to Downtown Pittsboro and its lifestyle assets.

“We have a 25 year working relationship with Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston New Homes & Land - they have successfully helped us sell residential real estate in many of our communities throughout the Triangle metro area,” says Bubba Rawl, Partner in Preston Development Company, the development company spearheading Chatham Park. “We are thrilled that they will be leading the sales effort for our first Chatham Park homes and look forward to continued growth and success.”

About Preston Development Company

Preston Development Company is one of the premiere property development teams in the nation. Founded by Tim Smith and Julian “Bubba” Rawl, they have earned a reputation for planning and executing the highest quality projects.

The Preston name, which began in the upmarket community of Cary, North Carolina, is now recognized as a leader and partner for growth throughout the region. Locally, Preston Development is known for the high-end residential communities of Preston and the Prestonwood Country Club, MacGregor West, Wessex, Weston Estates, Camden Forest, Magnolia Woods and Stanton Place. They have also established a reputation for successful, upscale retail destinations like The Arboretum at Weston, Preston Walk, Preston Corners and Buck Jones Village. For more information about Chatham Park, visit www.chathampark.com.

About Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston New Homes & Land

Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston New Homes & Land is a full-service real estate company specializing in the marketing and sales of new homes. Established in 1979, they have represented local and regional custom builders and national corporate builders in over 750 new home communities throughout the greater Triangle area. They provide comprehensive sales and marketing including buyer profile development, market research, target marketing, branding, advertising, promotion, and public relations. They also provide professionally trained sales managers and dedicated on-site sales associates, an award-winning marketing department that develops and implements targeted marketing strategies, and exclusive access to top relocation representatives and more than 900 HPW sales associates across the Triangle. In addition, HPW New Homes & Land is supported by one of the nation’s leading real estate names, Coldwell Banker®, to help reach the most qualified buyers across the country. They are proven leaders in new home sales and marketing in the Triangle area.

For more information about Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston New Homes & Land, visit www.hpwnewhomes.com.

Contact Information:

Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston

Matt Horton

919-789-5246

Contact via Email

www.hpw.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/822440

Press Release Distributed by PR.com