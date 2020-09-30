Somansa Introduces Mail-i Cloud, Network Data Loss Prevention, DLP for Web

Mail-i Cloud is a Cloud Delivered Network DLP Solution to Protect Sensitive Data in Webmail, Messenger, Cloud Services including Office 365 and Google Suite

San Jose, CA, September 30, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Somansa, a global leader in data loss prevention, DLP security solutions, introduces Mail-i Cloud Network DLP for Web. The Somansa Mail-i Cloud protects sensitive data in motion and help organizations meet regulatory compliance requirements by providing complete visibility of endpoints anywhere, anytime including remote and work from home users.

The Somansa Mail-i Cloud is a cloud-delivered DLP security solution to Monitor, Discover, and Prevent sensitive data and personal information in webmail such as Gmail, messenger, cloud storage and services, social media, and applications based on content-aware detection methods and policies. The Somansa web based central management console allows administrators to set policy rules based on industries and compliance requirements, view incidents, and real-time reports.

Benefits:

Simplifies Management

The web-based management console allows you to manage your endpoints from anywhere, anytime and create customizable policy rules, receive real-time alerts, and schedule reports.

Easy

Easy deployment and set-up.

Everything is in the cloud, making set up quick and easy.

Flexibility and Scalability

The pay as you go cloud delivered model allows you flexibility and scalability to easily change services and usage plans.

About Somansa

www.somansatech.com

Founded in 1997, Somansa is a global leader in Data Security and Compliance solutions designed to protect valuable company information from leakage and help meet regulatory compliance requirements. Somansa provides its 2000+ worldwide customers from large enterprises to small and medium businesses in various industries, healthcare, financial, and government with complete data loss prevention (DLP) by Monitoring, Preventing, and Discovering sensitive company data in motion (Network) and at rest (Endpoint) including network protocols, Email, IM, FTP, endpoints such as USB and Printing.

Contact Information:

Somansa

Sky Kim

408-701-1302

Contact via Email

www.somansatech.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/822336

Press Release Distributed by PR.com