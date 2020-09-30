Navigating Fertility Will be a Free Webinar by The Endometriosis Summit September 30 at 8:30pm EST; Entity to Host a Virtual Fertility Weekend Oct. 24-25

New York, NY, September 30, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The Endometriosis Summit is excited to announce author and New York Times Columnist, Amy Klein, will join them for a free webinar on September 30 at 8:30pm EST. Klein wrote "The Trying Game," a quintessential book for anyone looking to understand the science of infertility from a patient perspective.

The virtual webinar will feature a discussion on what it feels like to be infertile and how to navigate yourself towards your family planning goals. Dr. Andrea Vidali, a Reproductive Immunologist and Endometriosis Expert from New York and New Jersey, hosts along with his Endometriosis Summit Co-Founder Dr. Sallie Sarrel, a pelvic physical therapist and endometriosis advocate who has survived the infertility storm all as a single woman.

Amy Klein wrote "The Trying Game" to serve as a reassuring, no-nonsense guide to both the emotional and practical process of trying to get pregnant. It is written with all the smarts, warmth, and honesty of a woman who has been in the trenches of infertility.

The Endometriosis Summit is among the largest patient and practitioner entities for endometriosis in the United States. Grounded in the belief that it takes the unbiased voices of both the person with endometriosis and the people who treat the disease, The Endometriosis Summit pushes to change the narrative in endometriosis. Now, looking to expand reproductive education further, they will host Virtual Fertility Weekend October 24-25 2020. This unique event is for everyone struggling with infertility, not only those with endometriosis. October 25 will feature an entire day on Reproductive Immunology. The world's leading researchers on preventing miscarriage, pregnancy loss and implantation failures will convene in this customized virtual event held on an interactive, modern virtual platform complete with the ability of the questions to drive the conversation.

Amy Klein will headline the Reproductive Immunology event as will scientists in preventing miscarriage and pregnancy loss. Physical Therapists, Acupuncturists, Nutritionists, and many more will be on hand.

Attendees of the September 30 webinar can win a copy of Klein's book.

Grab the link for the webinar on Instagram @endometriosissummit or on theendometriosissummit.com

Contact Information:

The Endometriosis Summit

Sallie Sarrel

973-632-6791

Contact via Email

www.theendometriosissummit.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/822247

Press Release Distributed by PR.com