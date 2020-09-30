Hair Extensions of Houston Enables Clients to Transform Their Look with the Finest Quality Custom Hair Extensions

The Texas-based salon offers clients premium loc extension systems for a damage-free head of fine hair.

Houston, TX, September 30, 2020 --(PR.com)-- High-grade loc system extensions are now being installed by Hair Extensions of Houston to pave the way for customized hair looks. With a diverse clientele, the demand for hairstyles influenced by all kinds of global cultures is exceptionally high in a metropolitan area such as Houston.

Facilitating a wide range of looks for hair has been made possible by Hair Extensions of Houston's proactive approach to creating the perfect for canvas for all kinds of styling services. The Eurolocs system was initially popular in Europe and Canada, from where it traveled to the US 30 years ago. Now, it’s called the Loc System.

Their resident extension expert Brenda has mastered loc extensions by getting certified in both the original European system and the American version of it. She's also experienced in other kinds of extensions but does not practice with them anymore. The reason for this is simple: over the years, loc extensions have been proven non-damaging.

This technique works by threading the extension through a copper bead that’s attached to the natural hair. The extension is then flattened so that it looks completely natural. The lightweight bead doesn’t weight down the roots of the natural hair or overcrowd the scalp, which is why this system has been changing women’s looks completely.

A senior extension stylist said, “Trying to transform hairstyles isn’t easy when we’re working with just natural hair. In today’s world of fast fashion, hair trends come and go quickly, and recoloring hair repeatedly can cause damage to it. The hairloc extensions help us create a good body of hair to work with without overloading the natural hair. This way, clients leave our salon satisfied with how their vision for their hair turned out!”

Hair Extension's of Houston also shows its clients that it cares by giving them a free consultation with Brenda before any work is done. They've established proper protocol for how to install these extensions in the right color, style, and length for each client who walks through their doors.

About The Company

Hair Extensions of Houston is a full-service hair salon in Houston, TX that offers a complete range of beauty treatments, including hair color and rejuvenation. They specialize in hair extension installation, color matching, and application for clients.

Website: http://www.hairextensionsofhouston.com/

Contact: 832-717-3626

Address: 5513 Louetta Road, Suite #A, Spring, TX 77379

Contact Information:

Hair Extensions of Houston

Brenda McLeod

832-717-3626

Contact via Email

https://www.hairextensionsofhouston.com/

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/822192

Press Release Distributed by PR.com