Joel de Blank to Run Across South Dakota

Brookings, SD, September 30, 2020 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, October 2, local South Dakota man will attempt to run 415 miles across the entire state.

Joel de Blonk of JAdRunning will be starting his Trans South Dakota run at the Wyoming/South Dakota border on Old Highway 14 just parallel to Interstate 90. Joel is to finish in ten days, averaging around 40 miles a day.

The first day he will make his way through Spearfish and Whitewood before connecting with Highway 34 outside of Sturgis. He will follow Highway 34 until it connects to Highway 14 and run to the capital of South Dakota, Pierre. Joel will then continue on Highway 14, running through the towns of Miller, Huron, DeSmet, Arlington, and Volga, to name a few. He will finish outside of his home town of Brookings on Highway 14 at the Minnesota border.

Before setting off to run across his home state Joel previously traveled the country in his van. The purpose of his journey was to explore trails and run races to see all the beautiful places around the United States. During his travels, he visited all 50 States, Canada, Nicaragua, and the Netherlands.

The Run Across South Dakota will be the perfect way to cap off A Runner’s Life, A Runner’s Dream. During the run, filmmaker Zeke Hanson will be creating a documentary to tell the story of JAdRunning Across South Dakota. An Indiegogo campaign has been set up to help fund the film. To see more info about the documentary, visit: https://www.indiegogo.com/

