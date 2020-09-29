Market Overview

With COVID-19 Spiking again, Disinfect Boston Announces 24/7 Service for Its Dry FDA/CDC Approved Electrostatic Disinfection Services Combating Contamination & Exposure

September 29, 2020 9:50am   Comments
Disinfect Boston is now offering 24/7 Scheduled & Emergency Electrostatic Disinfecting Services. As a Locally Owned, Operated, Licensed, and Insured Disinfection Company providing Certificates of Disinfection to Businesses & Homeowners. Now Offering to Disinfect your Home and/or Business 24/7 within 90 minutes or less from your Call. No more waiting and you can reenter your Home or Business in 30-45 minutes.

Boston, MA, September 29, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Has your home or business been exposed to COVID-19? What is your business doing to protect its customers & employees?

Disinfect Boston is now offering 24/7 and scheduled Disinfection Services with its FDA / EPA approved Electrostatic Spray Process (it's dry and has 360-degree encapsulation) with Hospital grade Germicidal Disinfectant Solution.

It is safe, dry, effective & affordable. Back to work in 30-45 minutes. No fogging.

Why choose Disinfect Boston?

- Dry Electrostatic Disinfection with Hospital Grade Disinfectant
- 360-degree coverage
- Employee safety
- Customer safety
- Avoid future legal concerns and actions
- Can disinfect while you're closed
- Licensed staff
- 24-hour service
- State of the Art Equipment
- Electrostatic Process & Solution approved by the EPA, FDA & CDC
- Time and material cost savings
- Proven method
- Locally Owned & Operated
- Licensed and insured
- Affordable

Call 617-984-5222 today for a Free Disinfection Consult or visit https://disinfectbostonma.com

Disinfect Boston LLC is an industry-leader in COVID-19 Electrostatic Disinfection and delivers the highest degree of professional standards possible. We provide rapid emergency response 24/7 throughout Boston and surrounding area so you can have peace of mind with immediate remediation in the event of an outbreak.

Contact Information:
Disinfect Boston LLC
Alexa Armstrong
617-984-5222
Contact via Email
https://disinfectbostonma.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/822242

Press Release Distributed by PR.com

