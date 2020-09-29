Cabernet Candles Co. Presents Delaware's First Wine and Wax Event October 24, 2020

Wilmington, DE, September 29, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Cabernet Candles Co. will present Delaware’s first luxury candle making and wine tasting launch event, taking place at Studio On Market, 219 N. Market St. Wilmington, DE 19801 on October 24, 2020 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm featuring an array of wines from local and international brands.

Owner Diante Simmons is proud to bring Cabernet Candles Wine and Wax Event to Delaware for the first of many events. Guests will get to blend their own scents of unique essential oils, in beautiful take home vessels, while sipping on their favorite wines. Representatives from local independent wine brands will be in attendance for personal tastings, guests will have a selection of exclusive treats and pick of champagne from the champagne wall featuring edible flowers, with many photo ops available. Also, each guest will leave with a gift bag including a custom wine glass favor.

“Delaware has so much to offer in terms of art and creativity. Events like Cabernet Candles allows everyone to express that creativity while having a great time with their friends and peers. It’s an amazing way to network and just have fun while exploring your creative side.”

For more information or press tickets/inquiries, please visit www.cabernetcandles.com or email events@cabernetcandles.com.

