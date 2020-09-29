Crazee Comics Launches First Kickstarter for New Comic Series Catch The Crazees

When two podcasters make a deal to make their podcast the number one podcast in the world, they summon the help of something supernatural and quickly learn the truth to the old adage: be careful what you wish for, lest it come true.

Bergen, NJ, September 29, 2020 --(PR.com)-- This week CrazeeComics announced the launch of their first Kickstarter for their newest Comic Book series, Catch The Crazees. Loosely based on the indie podcasters Sam and Jorge of Catch The Craze Podcast, a weekly show promoting independent creators in comics, music, film and more.

This Kickstarter campaign is for Issue #1. Join the Craze and learn of the story of two aspiring artists who, in their haste to gain popularity for their show, unleash something absolutely crazee onto the world. Now they must find a way to catch it... or more like, catch them. And catching the Crazees is not going to be an easy task.

Creative Team:

Created & Written by: Samuel Vera founder of Crazee Comics and Catch Da Craze Podcast. Samuel is best known for his creator owned comics There’s and Alien in my Toilet and Cosmic Wars.

Written by: Jorge Medina Co-Host on Catch Da Craze Podcast and Creator of comic book series Wonder Duck and Russ5377

Artist: J.C. Grande is a comic-book artist known internationally for his work on books like Necessary Evil for Desperado Publishing and Johnny Monster for Image Comics.

Crazee Comics is an indie team of content creators producing comics, kids books, podcasts and more.

To support their Kickstarter and make a pledge, visit: Kickstarter #catchthecrazees

For more about CrazeeComics and licensing opportunities visit: crazeecomics dot com

Contact Information:

Crazee Media Group LLC

Samuel Vera

201-294-0228

Contact via Email

crazeecomics.com

Visit the Crazee Comics Kickstarter #catchthecrazees

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/822157

Press Release Distributed by PR.com