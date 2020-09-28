CYRISMA, a Cybersecurity SaaS Solution, Today Announced That Michael Lyons Has Joined CYRIMSA as an Advisory Board Member

Rochester, NY, September 28, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Lyons currently serves as Global MSP/MSSP Sales Directory for Avanan, a premier cloud email security solution. He is a former VP of Sales and marketing for Threatlocker and managed their World-Wide Sales and Marketing organizations. Michael held several other executive positions with other organizations including Ivanti, VOSS, Cubic Corp, CouldSheild Technologies and Arbor Networks.

“CYRISMA has a significant opportunity to differentiate itself, with its powerful and efficient cyber risk management platform. This SaaS solution brings simplicity to cybersecurity and its affordable for companies and partners of all sizes. I am excited to be a part of the advisory team to provide guidance to the CYRISMA team," said Michaell Lyons. “The future looks bright for CYRISMA as they continue to deliver the cybersecurity tool that are needed today to be proactive.”

“On behalf of the entire organization, we warmly welcome Michael to our advisory board,” said Liam Downward, CEO, CYRISMA. “Michael brings deep cybersecurity sales experience and a track record of success having led sales and marketing for many companies. His counsel will be invaluable to CYRISMA as we continue to innovate and grow in the cybersecurity market.”

CYRISMA was founded in Rochester, NY in 2018 to bring accessibility, affordability, and simplicity back to cyber security. CYRISMA is a SaaS based ecosystem that provides a single interface to identify sensitive data, vulnerable systems, insecure configurations, track mitigation progress, and assign accountability. Organizations that utilize this solution see significant ROI against their resources, time, money and people, while meeting compliance mandates. The company is backed by StartFast, and other investors. For more information, contact https://www.cyrisma.com

