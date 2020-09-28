CyFlare Adds CYRISMA to Its Successful SOC-as-a-Service Offering

Rochester, NY, September 28, 2020 --(PR.com)-- CYRISMA which offers a data centric security ecosystem, today announced that CyFlare, a top 100 global managed security services provider (MSSP), has added CYRISMA to its Security Operations Center (SOC) service. CYRISMA gives MSSP’s an intuitive single interface to identify sensitive data, vulnerable systems, insecure configurations, track mitigation progress, and assign accountability.

“CYRISMA is the only security suite on the market that offers out of the box Data Discovery (DLP), Vulnerability Assessment, and Server Configuration Monitoring without the need to cobble together a complete solution from a collection of complex and expensive products. As a cloud native platform, CYRISMA enables CyFlare to centrally and rapidly assist many clients efficiently. The platform is cost effective for clients with on-premises, hybrid or cloud infrastructure requiring these core capabilities,” says Joe Morin, CyFlare CEO.

“CYRISMA is a perfect fit for CyFlare as they offer affordable, accessible and ‘cyber security simplicity’ to the micro enterprise. This way of thinking was the motivation behind the development of CYRISMA and CyFlare has a proven track record of success,” said Liam Downward, CEO of CYRISMA. “Here at CYRISMA we look forward to this partnership as we provide CyFlare the tools they need today and in the future. Ultimately, our SaaS cybersecurity ecosystem will enhance their revenue stream while offering savings for their clients.”

About CyFlare:

CyFlare is a 24x7 Cyber Security Operations Center purpose built to enable Value Added Resellers, security partners and security vendors with MSSP and XDR services either as powered by or as a white label service. CyFlare enables VAR’s who cannot afford to invest or do not have the desire to focus on building those capabilities. It offers these benefits with no up-front investment or expertise required. CyFlare offers a wide array of managed security services that are either cloud delivered or pre-configured within it’s SOC In a Box that allows several hardware models and many security applications including NG-SIEM, Vulnerability Scanning, DLP, ZTNA – Remote Access, Managed Endpoint.

Helpful CYRISMA links:

What is CYRISMA?

CYRISMA Intro Video

Company LinkedIn page

About CYRISMA:

CYRISMA was founded in Rochester, NY in 2018 to bring accessibility, affordability, and simplicity back to cyber security. CYRISMA is a SaaS based ecosystem that provides a single interface to identify sensitive data, vulnerable systems, insecure configurations, track mitigation progress, and assign accountability. Organizations that utilize this solution see significant ROI against their resources, time, money and people, while meeting compliance mandates. The company is backed by StartFast, and other investors. For more information, contact https://www.cyrisma.com

Contact:

Liam Downward

CYRISMA CEO

+1-585-207-3785

liam.d@cyrisma.com

Contact Information:

CYRISMA

Liam Downward

585-200-7117

Contact via Email

https://www.cyrisma.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/822166

Press Release Distributed by PR.com