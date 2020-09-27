Florida Properties Offer Relief in Response to Hurricane Sally
FL-based self-storage management company, Absolute Storage Management, offers first month free to those affected by Hurricane Sally.
Mary Esther, FL, September 27, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Three properties in Florida, managed by Absolute Storage Management (ASM), are offering relief to residents who were impacted by Hurricane Sally. The below ASM managed facilities are offering the first month of free rent. Residents seeking more information about the free disaster relief or needing to make self-storage arrangements should contact the nearest participating facility (alphabetized by city). Exclusions based on availability apply. Contact the nearest location for details. Participating Facilities:
Absolute Storage of Mary Esther
300 Mary Esther Boulevard Suite 108 C
Mary Esther, FL 32569
850-374-3654
MaryEsther@absolutemgmt.com
Niceville Loc-N-Stor
216 Government Ave
Niceville, FL 32578
850-678-7991
Niceville@absolutemgmt.com
Pensacola Storage
1130 West 9 Mile Road
Pensacola, FL 32534
850-473-0026
Pensacola@absolutemgmt.com
Absolute Storage Management Absolute Storage Management (ASM) is a leading provider of private, third-party self-storage management. Founded in 2002, ASM’s headquarters are in Memphis, TN with regional offices in Atlanta, GA, Charlotte, NC, Nashville, TN, and Jackson, MS. The company’s mission is to grow successful partnerships with customers, team members, and investors by delivering excellence in service. For further information and news about Absolute Storage Management, please go to the ASM website at www.absolutemgmt.com. Contact Jasmin Jones at jasmin.jones@absolutemgmt.com.
Contact Information:
Absolute Storage Management
Grace Totty
901-737-7336
Contact via Email
absolutemgmt.com
Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/822117
Press Release Distributed by PR.com