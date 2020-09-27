Lanteria Announces Its New SharePoint-Based Solution for Remote Work - Lanteria HR for Remote Teams

Lanteria HR provides a new toolset that helps companies manage teams remotely without sacrificing efficiency, clarity, and productivity.

Seattle, WA, September 27, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Lanteria, a SharePoint-based HR software developer, has announced its new product that facilitates the transition to working remotely.

“Remote work comes with a unique set of objectives. And with so many things to oversee - from tracking time spent on different activities to measuring your remote team’s performance - HR software can be a great time-saver, streamlining the entire remote work process,” said Lanteria’s CTO Sergey Balog. “With the thought of it, we decided to develop a new complete solution within our system - Lanteria HR for Remote Teams.”

This solution covers all four of the essential needs to manage the remote teams:

- Organizing the company’s core HR processes, such as basic time tracking, employee onboarding, etc.;

- Providing easy-to-use and secure tools for teams communication and collaboration;

- Managing employees’ performance;

- Creating a welcoming environment for employee learning and development.

“Lanteria’s remote work toolkit will accelerate the team’s productivity, track working progress, keep every team member on the same page - and we’re ready to showcase it to you with a quick and simple team onboarding,” added Sergey Balog. “We’re offering free personalized demos for teams looking to get up and running while working from home.”

About Lanteria

Lanteria, founded in 2006, is a privately-held company with headquarters in Seattle, WA. Lanteria is the world’s leader in developing HR, Talent, Performance and Learning management software for Microsoft SharePoint platform. Hundreds of the world’s most respected companies trust Lanteria to empower their people to deliver exceptional results. Engage with Lanteria at www.lanteria.com.

Contact Information:

Lanteria

Alina Maximova

+1-866-568-2002

Contact via Email

www.lanteria.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/822076

Press Release Distributed by PR.com