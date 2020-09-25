Former Tampa News Anchor Sarina Fazan Among Producers for Investigation Discovery's Joe Exotic: Tigers, Lies and Cover-Up

Tampa, FL, September 25, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Sarina Fazan, a four-time Emmy Award winning television anchor and reporter with over 23 years of industry experience, is now a nationally recognized producer. In addition to appearing in Investigation Discovery’s Joe Exotic: Tigers, Lies and Cover-Up, she earned a producing credit for her work on the much-anticipated cable TV show, which premieres on Sunday, September 27, 2020.

Fazan said, “I am so honored by this amazing opportunity that I never expected. It’s incredible to make my producing debut on a program that is so highly anticipated. It was great to be on the other side of production, all my years on television just seemed to kick in to tell this compelling story.”

Fazan initially was invited to participate in the production of Joe Exotic: Tigers, Lies and Cover-Up as on-air talent, but executive producers soon asked her to take on a larger role. Fazan produced her segments locally, using the West Tampa office that she shares with Sky Strategic Marketing as a studio for filming.

Joe Exotic: Tigers, Lies and Cover-Up begins with Part 1 and 2 airing on Sunday, September 27, at 9/8c and concludes with Part 3 on Monday, September 28, at 9/8c on Investigation Discovery. The three-hour special takes a new look at the evidence surrounding Don Lewis’ mysterious disappearance, featuring exclusive jailhouse interviews from Joe Exotic himself.

The story of Joe Exotic is just one of the high-profile cases that Fazan has covered. In fact, her reputation for landing exclusive interviews with the Tampa Bay area’s most controversial newsmakers is what led the Investigation Discovery production team to her.

Notable interviews include Julie Schenecker, a former Russian linguist who is serving a life sentence for murdering her two children. Fazan was the first journalist invited into the Aisenberg home in Baltimore after the couple moved from the Tampa Bay area because of the intense scrutiny surrounding the disappearance of their daughter, Sabrina. She was the only journalist in the nation invited to view the wedding video of Terry Schiavo, the woman who was at the center of a decade-long right to life case in Florida. Fazan was the first reporter given exclusive home video of hostage Keith Stansell, who was reunited with his family after five years of captivity in Columbia. She also led coverage of the notorious teacher sex scandal involving Debra Lafave.

Fazan, who launched Sarina Fazan Media earlier this year, is hosting a local watch party for the premiere of Joe Exotic: Tigers, Lies and Cover-Up at AVA Italian Restaurant, 718 S. Howard Avenue in Tampa, Florida. The restaurant follows stringent safety and sanitation guidelines, also offering an outdoor patio space.

About Sarina Fazan Media: As a four-time Emmy Award winning television anchor and reporter, Sarina Fazan has told the stories of Tampa Bay for more than two decades. As the owner of Sarina Fazan Media, she is using her proven experience as a storyteller to help businesses and individuals succeed in their dreams. Whether through the traditional media or emerging media platforms, Fazan helps her clients craft the most engaging and compelling approach to their communications. Learn more about Sarina Fazan Media at https://sarinafazan.media/.

About Sky Strategic Marketing: Sky Strategic Marketing is a full-service marketing agency based in Tampa, Florida. The Sky team specializes in helping business owners soar above their competition and claim their unfair share of business in the marketplace. Learn more about Sky Strategic Marketing at www.skystrategicmarketing.com.

