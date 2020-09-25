Metro Man Dr. E Sreedharan to Speak at the 4th Global Bhagavad Gita Convention 2020

McLean, VA, September 25, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The upcoming 4th Global Bhagavad Gita Convention 2020 (GBGC) will feature highly respected Dr. E Sreedharan, popularly known as Metro Man of India. Dr. Sreedharan will be sharing his thoughts and insights on the topic of How Bhagavad Gita Influenced my Professional Life with Mr. Bharat Wakhlu, Management and Executive Coach with Wakhlu Advisory.

GBGC will be held this year as an online event from October 10-12, 2020. The theme of the Convention this year is Insights into Bhagavad Gita - Universal message for Freedom & Fearlessness. The Convention is being organized by Center for Inner Resources Development - North America under the guidance and patronage of Swami Bhoomananda Tirtha, the renowned Spiritual Master.

Bhagavad Gita is a sovereign response of the inmost dimension of human personality to the crisis of emotions and paralyzing fears when life's course begins to stifle individuals beyond measure. The Convention is designed to enlighten and empower individuals, stimulating in them an abiding interest in Bhagavad Gita to make it an anchor, support, and guide for one's life.

The Convention will feature three days of positive, life-transforming knowledge sessions, which will lead us to a discovery of our inmost core that is an infinite source of wisdom and strength. The practical wisdom that is ancient, yet completely relevant in the contemporary world, is shared through direct, first-hand experiences by spiritual masters and distinguished professionals from various fields.

Dr. E. Sreedharan, a world-renowned civil engineer, and a retired Indian Railways Service of Engineers officer is credited for changing the face of public transport in India. Under his leadership and management India has implemented several huge Railways and mega Metro projects including the Konkan Railways project in Western India and hugely successful Delhi Metro. Fondly called “The Metro Man,” he loves engaging with policymakers, urban planners, civic administrators, and students, sharing lessons and wisdom gathered over 56 years of professional life.

Admission to the convention is free. All are welcome. Registration is available at http://www.globalgita.org

