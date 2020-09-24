BixaHuman Creates All-Natural Supplements Containing Powerful Antioxidant and Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients

Harnessing the power of natural herbs, Bixahuman blends together effective formulae for better health.

Piscataway, NJ, September 24, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Terms like antioxidant and anti-inflammatory have taken on new meaning in a world that's chock-full of pollutants, allergens and all sorts of health-threats.

From environmental factors and exposure such as water and air pollution, free radicals from sun exposure, to carcinogens and bacteria that affect human health and wellbeing, there is a lot to be wary of.

Nutritional deficiencies, GMO and chemical infused foods, added preservatives, and synthetic ingredients contribute to a poor diet and nutritional intake. All in all, the average American faces several barriers when it comes to their health.

Dietary imbalances and dietary practices contain processed foods and unhealthy alternatives and not enough nutrients that are essential to maintaining immunity, energy levels, and other indicators of good health.

Fortunately, Bixahuman is a company that has introduced a range of high-quality natural herbal supplements that contain a range of spices, herbs, roots, seeds, and other natural ingredients, including fruit and vegetable extracts.

With the primary ingredient being Annatto, there are other notable ingredients like grape seed extract, ginseng, ginkgo, bitter melon, turmeric, and various other plant-based nutrient sources. Each product is blended in a unique formula that aims to deliver many key compounds and nutrients, including variations to mainstream nutrients like Vitamin E.

Their focus is to help make up for deficiencies resulting from typical dietary choices and habits – for instance – their supplements provide tocotrienols instead of tocopherols, both of which are forms of Vitamin E.

A representative of the company spoke of the company’s focus on using antioxidant and anti-inflammatory herbs and spices, saying:

“Our diets and daily lives leave us exposed to all sorts of health threats and issues caused by toxins, pollutants, bacteria, and much more. We believe in letting our ingredients work for themselves, given that many of them have powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. This means they are able to help with pain, swelling, and their root causes. After all, ancient and present-day indigenous cultures have relied on them for healing and wellness for centuries.”

Each product lists key ingredients, their functions, and their benefits on its webpages, allowing potential clients to know of potential allergens, or reach out to the company regarding concerns.

Disclaimer: Bixahuman’s products are not intended for diagnosing, treating, curing, or preventing any disease or health condition. Any information discussed in this piece is not a replacement for professional medical advice. Please consult your doctor or physician for medical concerns and treatment options.

About Bixahuman Pharmaceuticals

As one of the primary suppliers of 100%, herbal supplements, Bixahuman Pharmaceuticals offers a wide array of formulas to choose from. Using ancient herbal remedies and blends, the company draws in Mayan, Incan and other indigenous cultures.

