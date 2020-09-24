Las Vegas Photographer Christian Purdie Uses Off-Camera Flash for Daytime Photo Session

Photography isn't about the latest camera or equipment, it is about lighting. Literally the word photography is derived from Greek roots. from the Greek words phos, (genitive: phōtós) meaning "light," and graphê meaning "drawing or writing."

Las Vegas, NV, September 24, 2020 --(PR.com)-- When people think of flash photography they normally think of using flash at night or indoors at a photography studio. Well for Las Vegas photographer Christian Purdie using off-camera flash during daylight hours is more the standard. Using flash during the day helps CPP reduce hard shadows and use the sun to create a rim light. Rim light is what you see in most Hollywood movies. It’s that small edge of light that comes from behind a person to help separate them from the background, and at the same time creates an “angelic” look to the subject.

Most professional photographers that know lighting use rim light in the studio, but not very many understand how to use the sun for rim lighting. Using the sun in this way has two main benefits. The one that we’ve discussed, rim lighting, and another one that is just as important. Subjects aren’t’ looking into the sun. This is where off-camera flash helps Christian and his team creates such unique photographs. People have a natural look to them because they can be relaxed. They’re not trying to fight off the brightness of the sun, then in 200th’s of a second on off-camera flash fires. Faster than the blink of an eye balancing the light in the foreground or face to the background.

Using the flash off-camera during a Las Vegas portrait photographer session or Las Vegas headshot photographer session allows Christian to manipulate the light in the same way outside in the environment as a photographer would inside of a controlled environment like a studio. Manipulating the light off-camera creates different lighting styles. So instead of just “flat” lighting like what you see when a flash is mounted on the camera CPP can create loop, Rembrandt, split, and clamshell lighting on any location that their clients choose.

