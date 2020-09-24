SCORE Manasota Launches New 4-Part Marketing & Technology Webinar Series

Take Advantage of Digital Marketing Channels and Search Engine Optimization (SEO) During COVID

Sarasota, FL, September 24, 2020 --(PR.com)-- SCORE Manasota will give local entrepreneurs and small business owners the opportunity to get answers to their Marketing & Technology questions with its new 4-part Marketing & Technology Webinar Series in October 2020. Speakers will cover the following topics:

1. Thursday, October 1, 2020, 5:30 P.M. - 7:30 P.M., Marketing to Your Target Market and Research Tools: Discover the true potential of your company’s success in your local market and easily explain why you are better than the competition by creating a Unique Selling Proposition (USP).

2. Wednesday, October 7, 2020, 5:30 P.M. - 7:00 P.M., Technology and Cybersecurity for Small Businesses: Learn how to do business safely online. Take steps toward mitigating the risk of falling victim to cyber-attacks.

3. Thursday, October 15, 2020, 5:30 P.M. - 7:30 P.M., Effective Digital Marketing Channels for Small Businesses: Leverage your USP in different Digital Marketing Channels and generate organic, paid, social media, referral, email, and direct traffic.

4. Thursday, October 22, 2020, 5:30 P.M. - 7:30 P.M., SEO for Non-Techies & Small Businesses: Home in on a keyword driven content strategy propelling your organic web traffic.

Featured at the presentation will be SCORE mentors Jack Morris, Mehrdad Shabestari and Jeremy Petty. Click here to register to all four free webinars. Seats are limited.

“Marketing to your target market via digital channels and SEO are some of the most in demand topics that small business owners are facing while COVID and social distancing remain at issue,” says incoming SCORE Manasota Co-Chair Nabil Freij. “We put together this new 4-part Marketing & Technology webinar series to educate and help answer their questions, so they can focus on growing their sales and client base,” Freij adds.

About SCORE

Since 1964, SCORE has helped 11 million entrepreneurs to start or grow a business. SCORE's 10,000 volunteers provide free mentoring, workshops and educational services to 1,500+ communities nationwide, creating 29,681 new businesses and 67,706 non-owner jobs in 2019 alone.

Funded in part through a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration. All opinions, conclusions, and/or recommendations expressed herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the SBA.

For more information about starting or operating a small business, call (941) 955-1029. Visit SCORE Manasota online at https://Manasota.SCORE.org.

Contact Information:

SCORE Manasota

Sally Ullman

(941) 955-1029

Contact via Email

manasota.score.org

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/821757

Press Release Distributed by PR.com