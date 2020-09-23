If you've had COVID-19 within the last 90 days, and prefer not to wear a mask, these "I've had COVID-19" buttons effectively let others know you've had the corona-virus, and since you can't infect others, prefer not to wear a mask.

Naples, FL, September 23, 2020 --(PR.com)-- According to the World Health Organization, globally, as of September 2020, there have been over 30 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide. Of those, over 20.7 million have survived.

According to the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention, "There are no confirmed reports to date of a person being reinfected with COVID-19 within 3 months of initial infection. However, additional research is ongoing."*

Based upon this research, as well as constitutional questions regarding forcing people to wear masks, there has been a huge demand for products to alert bystanders as to the legitimate reasons not to wear a mask. I've Had It fills this void by providing "Why No Mask? I had COVID-19, Ask Me For Proof" buttons. They clearly tell why you are not wearing a mask, and to "Ask for Proof" if bystanders or business owners need it.

Clearly identified in the official bright green "all good to go" color, these buttons are a clear indication you've officially recovered from the coronavirus, and can even offer proof (we recommend you carry proof of both positive and negative test results within the last 90 days).

I've Had IT has family and friends who have personally experienced the worst of Covid-19, and believe it's ok for survivors to "get a HUG instead of a SMUG."

* See this page, 3rd paragraph down: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/if-you-are-sick/end-home-isolation.html

