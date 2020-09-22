IDI Consulting Celebrates 25 Years of IT Consulting and Business Solutions

Pittsburgh-based IT consulting firm looks forward to a bright future of continued success.

Pittsburgh, PA, September 22, 2020 --(PR.com)-- IDI Consulting, a leading Pittsburgh-based IT consulting firm, is celebrating its 25-year anniversary. The milestone comes during a year in which IT has proven itself more invaluable than ever before as businesses, healthcare facilities and government organizations look to improve their infrastructure, operate remotely, communicate and share accurate information online as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s an exciting milestone to celebrate thriving as a business for a quarter of a century, yet at the same time an odd year to be celebrating,” said William Thomas, Managing Partner, IDI Consulting. “We dedicate ourselves to excellence, efficiency and to always staying on top of such an evolving industry. This year, the industry evolved more than ever due to increased demands for IT support. We wouldn’t have the success we do without our extremely talented, dedicated workforce, as well as the clients who put their trust in us to provide them with the best information technology solutions. The way everyone has come together during such a tumultuous time makes us more confident than ever in IDI’s next 25 years.”

In 1995, Barry Lynch and William Thomas founded IDI Consulting and set out to begin an adaptable, resourceful IT consulting organization with a wide breadth of knowledge across the business technology sector. Since then, IDI Consulting has expanded its footprint both within Pittsburgh and nationally. In August 2017, the company opened an office in New York, NY, and six months later an office in Houston, TX to better support IDI Consulting’s ever-growing client roster.

IDI Consulting plans to continue to lead with a client-focused model, providing business solutions through the practical application of the most appropriate information technology. The organization strives to provide clients with diverse expertise in all areas of IT consulting, IS management, service delivery and more. To ensure this, the organization recently became an SAP partner through the world-class SAP PartnerEdge Program, to be able to provide consulting and implementation services to customers through the design, development, implementation, and integration of SAP solutions.

In addition to serving employees and clients, IDI Consulting has also supported the community during the organization’s 25-year tenure. This includes years of participation as a fundraiser for Pittsburgh March for Babies, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Light the Night Walk, and the Marine Toys for Tots Program.

IDI Consulting looks forward to many more years of success. To learn more about IDI Consulting’s business and services, visit www.idi-net.com.

About IDI Consulting

Located in Pittsburgh, New York City and Houston, IDI Consulting is dedicated to solving business problems using strategic and technologic methods. Services include Project Management, Business Process Re-engineering, Major ERP Installation, Custom Application Development, Programming and Installation, Application and System Design, Database Analysis and Design, Systems Analysis and Design as well as Software Analysis and IT Consulting. Visit IDI-Net.com for more information.

