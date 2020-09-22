Frances L. Redinger Recognized as a VIP Member for 2020 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide

Wichita, KS, September 22, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Frances L. Redinger of Wichita, Kansas has been recognized as a VIP Member for 2020 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding achievements and contributions in the field of healthcare.

About Frances L. Redinger

Frances Redinger is the owner of Frank's Golden Girls, LLC, a home healthcare agency providing home healthcare services. With more than 30 years of CNA and HHA experience to offer, they also have hands on experience with special needs clients. They will also help with light housework, running errands, assisting with transportation to and from appointments, and other needs. Frank's Golden Girls, LLC are ready, willing and able to serve your loved one's needs in the state of Kansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, through to Colorado Springs, Colorado and Omaha, Nebraska. Please contact them for further information. They are open 24 hours per day, seven days per week. Please be assured that they are taking precautions to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ms. Redinger is responsible for business operations. She cares for veterans, cancer patients and those needing dialysis. She also provides home healthcare services.

Born November 17, 1964 in Houston, Texas, Frances attended Butler County College. She has two children, Garrett and Kyle, and five grandchildren, Kayley, Ian, Sage, Evan, and Trevan. In her spare time, she enjoys family activities, 4-wheeling, whitewater rafting, ziplining and animal rescue.

For further information, please contact https://franks-golden-girlsllc.business.site/.

