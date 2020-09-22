Las Vegas Portrait Photographer Christian Purdie Takes a New Spin on Portraits for Online Dating

Creating a natural look to a professional photography session is one of Christian's specialties. He's been working with people for more than a decade to help them create an online dating profile that they can be proud of and to potential find that special someone.

Las Vegas, NV, September 21, 2020 --(PR.com)-- When people think of a Las Vegas portrait photographer they think those family photos that everyone gets on a Christmas card. Christian Purdie and his team have been helping people find that special someone by creating portrait photography sessions that tell a story about the person in order to assist them in finding a match. Today over 70% of people that are using online dating websites or apps are from the ages of 25-44. Gone are the days of embarrassment when telling friends or family members that you met online. Online dating is slowly becoming the new normal. When hiring a portrait photographer to help you with your online dating profile be sure to look for a photographer that understands fashion photography mixed with the ability to shoot candids.

As a Las Vegas portrait photographer, Christian and his team have created a way to turn one portrait session into looking like multiple sessions. A Las Vegas native Christian helps his clients navigate a professional photography session that resembles a starter fashion session by helping clients pick a location and clothing to make one session look like multiple sessions to help them create a more extensive dating profile. Turning one session into multiple sessions helps save clients time and money while at the same time. Clients that do multiple sessions over a few weeks become naturals at modeling in front of the camera to help create a more natural look which is what people are looking for when using an online dating app.

Creating a natural look to a professional photography session is one of Christian’s specialties. He’s been working with people for more than a decade to help them create an online dating profile that they can be proud of and to potential find that special someone.

Contact Information:

Christian Purdie Photography

Christian Purdie

702-530-4384

Contact via Email

https://www.christianpurdie.com/las-vegas-portrait-photographer/

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/820607

Press Release Distributed by PR.com