Ampersand Capital Partners Acquires American Laboratory Products Company

Salem, NH, September 21, 2020 --(PR.com)-- American Laboratory Products Company, Ltd. (ALPCO), a specialty in vitro diagnostics company, today announced the majority recapitalization of the company by Ampersand Capital Partners. Ampersand’s investment will be used to support ALPCO’s worldwide growth initiatives, including the expansion of the company’s diagnostics test kit offering, broadening the company’s geographic presence, and fueling internal R&D product development and production operations.

ALPCO is a Salem, NH-based in vitro diagnostics company that offers specialty immunoassay products (IVD and RUO) primarily focused on the clinical gastroenterology and diabetes research segments. Founded in 1990 by Richard and Jan Conley as an importer and distributor of immunoassay-based products for the North American life science markets, the company is now a leading global provider of both distributed and proprietary diagnostics products. As part of the transaction, Richard and Jan Conley will remain shareholders in the company, and Sean Conley will continue to lead the business as CEO. ALPCO has also announced the appointment of Larry McCarthy, PhD as Chairman of the company’s Board of Directors.

“We are very excited to partner with Sean and his team to continue to grow the business,” stated Eric Lev, General Partner at Ampersand. “With our operating and investment experience within the laboratory products and diagnostics markets, coupled with an injection of growth capital, we believe that ALPCO is poised to be a market leader in specialty immunoassay products worldwide.”

Sean Conley added: “We have always been committed to offering our customers the solutions they need to both advance the quality of care and enable better medical research. I am confident that this partnership with Ampersand will allow us to grow as an organization and better serve our customers as we invest in our infrastructure and service offering.”

About American Laboratory Products Company

Founded in 1990, American Laboratory Products Company (ALPCO) began as an importer and distributor of immunoassay-based products for the North American life science markets. The company is now a premier provider of proprietary and distributed diagnostics solutions, with over 60 collaborating partners from around the globe. While our vision has evolved to serve a broader segment of life science research and healthcare professionals, our mission to deliver “Scientific Solutions for Life” remains the same.

About Ampersand Capital Partners

Founded in 1988, Ampersand is a middle market private equity firm dedicated to growth-oriented investments in the healthcare sector. With offices in Boston and Amsterdam, Ampersand leverages its unique blend of private equity and operating experience in seeking to build value and drive strong long-term performance alongside its portfolio company management teams. Ampersand has helped build numerous market-leading companies across each of the firm’s core healthcare sectors. Additional information about Ampersand is available at www.ampersandcapital.com.

