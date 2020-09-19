European Central Bank Extends Partnership with SkySparc

SkySparc, an independent solutions provider, has been re-selected by the European Central Bank (ECB) to provide comprehensive consultancy services for four years to support its use of the Wallstreet Suite (WSS). The new arrangement extends SkySparc's continuous relationship with the ECB to sixteen years.

Stockholm, Sweden, September 19, 2020 --(PR.com)-- SkySparc is one of the few firms selected by the ECB to provide consultancy services in all four areas tendered: technical consultancy: functional consultancy; project management; and testing services. Under the new contract, SkySparc will be in a position to provide qualified staff to the Frankfurt-based central bank on a long-term basis under its AÜG(1) license.

The ECB renewal also allows other Eurosystem central banks to contract SkySparc’s services under the same framework agreement, rather than conducting individual tenders.

SkySparc has provided support and consultancy services to the global central bank community, one of four core client sectors, since its foundation. The company’s expertise in delivering high quality services to central banks was reflected last year when it was named Technology Consultant of the Year in Central Banking’s FinTech & RegTech Global Awards 2019.

SkySparc senior engagement manager Lars Schröder said: “The extension of our long-term relationship with the ECB is a testament to the high degree of expertise and experience of our consultants, and their ability to support the evolving needs of the bank.”

SkySparc CEO Joakim Wiener said: “As a trusted partner to central banks across Europe and beyond, SkySparc has always invested in its services to this important client sector as a strategic priority. We are delighted to extend our relationship with the ECB and look forward to deepening our engagement over the next four years.”

Notes

(1) AÜG allows entities to lease highly specialized workers while provide the leased professional the same fundamental employment conditions which normally also would apply to full-time employees.

