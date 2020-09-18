Lancaster Theological Seminary Hires the Reverend Diane A. Bogues as Director of Admissions & Financial Aid

Lancaster Theological Seminary, a 195-year-old graduate school of theology associated with the United Church of Christ, hires the Rev. Diane A. Bogues of Chicago to be director of admissions and financial aid.

Lancaster, PA, September 18, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Lancaster Theological Seminary has hired the Reverend Diane A. Bogues to serve as director of admissions and financial aid for the 195-year-old graduate school of theology. Rev. Bogues joins Lancaster Seminary from McCormick Theological Seminary in Chicago where she has been director of recruitment since 2018.

“Lancaster Theological Seminary looks forward to enhancing our recruitment and admissions efforts by drawing on the expertise of Rev. Bogues, who brings deep and expansive knowledge of graduate theological studies and what prospective seminarians look for in selecting a graduate program,” says the Reverend Dr. Vanessa Lovelace, vice president of academic affairs and dean at Lancaster Seminary. “In addition, Rev. Bogues understands the current and emerging needs of ministry, whether practiced in the pulpit or the public square, thanks to her ministerial experience as a pastor and as an executive church leader.”

Rev. Bogues is an ordained itinerant elder in the African Methodist Episcopal Church. She is a candidate to receive a Doctor of Ministry degree in 2021 from Colgate Rochester Crozer Divinity School in Rochester, NY, where she worked as a recruiter from 2015-18. She received a Master of Divinity degree in 2003 from Garrett Evangelical Theological Seminary of Northwestern University, Evanston, Illinois, where she worked as director of new student recruitment from 2006-2010. Rev. Bogues also has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from the University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana.

Her ministry work in Chicago included serving as senior pastor at Mandell United Methodist Church and at Chicago’s Greater Institutional AME Church and Learning Center as the pastor for children, youth and young adults, and as chief operating officer. She currently serves as the executive pastor at the Greater Institutional AME Church.

lancasterseminary.edu - Lancaster Theological Seminary is an ecumenical graduate school of theology with students who represent more than 20 different Christian traditions. Current student enrollment is about 110, with the admission deadline for its doctoral program open through September. Lancaster Seminary is fully accredited and offers the following degrees: Master of Divinity, Master of Arts in Religion, Master of Arts in Ministry and Leadership, and Doctor of Ministry, in addition to a Certificate in Theological Studies and a Certificate in Anglican Studies, and continuing education classes for lay leaders and ministers.

Lancaster Theological Seminary is known for academic excellence, celebration of differences across Christian traditions and creative engagement on issues important to our world.

