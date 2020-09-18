The Beacon Group Welcomes Thomas C. Stuart as Director in the Healthcare Practice

Portland, ME, September 18, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The Beacon Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Thomas Stuart as Director joining their Healthcare & Life Sciences practice. Mr. Stuart will work alongside Oliver Richards, Senior Vice President and CGO at The Beacon Group, and Beacon’s President and CEO Cliff Farrah.

“Tom has a great combination of industry experience, practical science and academic excellence. I’m excited that he’s chosen to join our team, and look forward to his contributions for our clients,” said Cliff Farrah, Beacon’s President and CEO.

Tom most recently served as Chief Information Officer at PatentDive, Inc. where he managed strategic planning and developed go-to-market strategies along with co-chairing a business development committee responsible for strategic planning, marketing and sales. Mr. Stuart has had a long career as a scientific consultant and advisor for intellectual property law firms, conducting patent due diligence and infringement analysis for pharmaceuticals products, medical devices and scientific equipment. Tom will add additional healthcare growth strategy expertise to Beacon’s growing team in the Healthcare & Life Sciences Practice.

"I am delighted to welcome Tom onto our Healthcare & Life Sciences team. He has worn several different hats across his scientific, intellectual property, and business roles, all of which will help him assist our clients in the development of actionable growth strategies,” said Oliver Richards, Senior Vice President in the Healthcare & Life Sciences practice and CGO at The Beacon Group.

Mr. Stuart graduated from the Tulane University Freeman School of Business with an MBA specializing in International Business Management. He holds a Ph.D. in Cellular and Molecular Biology from Tulane, where he received post-doctoral training in neuroscience, and served as an assistant professor in the Cell and Molecular Biology department.

