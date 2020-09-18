New IP-Realtime Solution Boosts Manufacturing Productivity & Efficiency

Production systems developer IPE is launching an all-new plant floor visibility and control solution for sewn products and other discrete manufacturers. IP-Realtime leverages affordable Android-compatible tablets to wirelessly track, manage and display all production activities in real-time and drive measurable business improvements.

Greenville, SC, September 18, 2020 --(PR.com)-- IPE, experts in production management, order tracking, time/attendance/payroll, and quality control for sewn products and other textile-related product manufacturers, announces general availability of its all-new IP-Realtime™ wireless shop floor control solution. The new product release is the culmination of years of research, development, and successful end-user testing at IPE client sites. Early adopters of the innovative factory floor solution report measurable improvements in productivity, efficiency, and workflow visibility and control.

Among the most important benefits of the IP-Realtime solution are:

- Always up-to-date visibility into production performance and work order status

- Better informed, faster management and workforce decision-making

- More comprehensive information readily accessible at the tap of a screen

- Greater affordability vs. traditional shop floor control solutions

- Streamlined integration with ERP and other business systems

“We worked with existing clients to develop a next-generation solution that delivers a new level of accessibility, flexibility, and affordability to the plant floor,” explained IPE Managing Partner and 35-year manufacturing technology veteran Brad Mikes. “IP-Realtime addresses the needs that today’s manufacturers have for operational transparency, workflow visibility, and always up-to-date information.”

The new IP Realtime solution provides immediate management information and worker feedback as production activities occur. This real-time visibility greatly enhances a manufacturer’s ability to maintain proper production line balance, deal with potential bottlenecks before they escalate, identify and resolve quality issues, and provide production workers with pacing and performance feedback.

To capture and display production activity in real-time, IP-Realtime deploys affordable Android™-based tablets across the operation that wirelessly connect with a trusted Microsoft® SQL Server® platform to process and report all production events in real-time. Production data is synchronized when Wi-Fi connections are available. A production-focused user interface features configurable management and production worker dashboards with extensive drill-down capabilities for tracking work-in-process, measuring individual and team productivity and efficiency, worker pacing and feedback and more.

IP-Realtime is also natively integrated with IP-Batch™, a periodic data collection and processing solution, providing companies the option to deploy the best-fit system for each part of their operation.

About IPE

IPE was formed in 2010 to provide manufacturing-focused solutions for the sewn products and other discrete manufacturing industries. The IPE leadership team brings more than 100 years of combined experience with production solutions to support and simplify the deployment, use, and maintenance of their systems. This expertise is readily apparent in the flexible, data-rich, and affordable solutions that provide IPE clients with the speed, accuracy, and visibility they need to succeed in today’s demanding manufacturing environment. IPE is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, and maintains a satellite office in New York.

