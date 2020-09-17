Leaders in Peace Building, Science, Mindfulness and Spirituality to Transmit the Experience of Peace to 40 Million People on International Day of Peace 21 September 2020

Heartfulness to host the Free-to-Participate Virtual Event with celebrated ambassadors of peace Daaji, Deepak Chopra, BK Sister Shivani, Bruce Lipton, Bob Boisture, Sharon Salzberg, Thomas d'Ansembourg & Amandine Roche, & sports legends Javier Zanetti, Marta Bassino & Michela Moioli, all anchored by actor & director Shekar Kapur. Musicians, Pandit Hari Prasad Chourasia, Shashank Subramanyam & Mike Hertig and Grammy award winner, Ricky Kej will enliven the event with their inspiring music.

Alpharetta, GA, September 17, 2020 --(PR.com)-- International Day of Peace is celebrated on 21 September every year to promote peace amongst nations and people. It was established in 1981 by the United Nations with the hope that the children of tomorrow will inherit a better world. Heartfulness Institute in partnership with United Nations Information Centre, Global Citizens India, Give India, Spirit of Humanity Forum, the Fetzer Institute, Sewa International, Gandhi Foundation and many more, will bring humanity together through a guided meditation session to experience and promote peace. There will be two virtual events: "Celebrate Peace" at 8 p.m. local time, followed by "Create Peace," the synchronized guided meditation at 9 p.m. local time on International Day of Peace: http://heartfulness.org/peaceday.

The "Celebrate Peace" event will be broadcasted in over 100 countries and translated into over 24 languages via online streaming platform partners. Similar virtual events organized by the Heartfulness Institute, such as the International Day of Yoga, have been viewed by over 22 million people, and the upcoming event is poised to reach over 40 million people.

Daaji, the Guide of Heartfulness said, "At Heartfulness, we will be transmitting on that day throughout the 24 hours. And if you would like to join us in meditation, simply close your eyes and tune into with your innermost corner, where you find love in your heart. We will all be meditating together, for peace, harmony and serenity to engulf this planet."

BK Sister Shivani, a teacher from the Brahma Kumaris spiritual movement said, “It’s time to heal the planet and love is the energy which is a healing energy. So when we all come together for our love for the planet, for our love for each other, and for our love for humanity, and together we create peace, we are going to take that first step towards healing our world.”

Dr. Deepak Chopra, well-known author and speaker, said, “Bring the presence of peace wherever you go, and if you do that the people around you will feel peaceful not by what you say, not by what you do, even, but just by your presence.”

Shekhar Kapoor, noted director and actor, will steer the conversations between the renowned proponents of inner peace, including Daaji, Javier Zanetti, Deepak Chopra, BK Sister Shivani, Sharon Salzberg, as well as Bruce Lipton, Amandine Roche, Bob Boisture, Thomas d’Ansembourg, Marta Bassino and Michela Moioli. Renowned musicians who have volunteered their time for peace, will also be part of the event.

Confirmed partners include the United Nations Information Centre, the Fetzer Institute, Knauf Armstrong, Global Ecovillage Network, Amazon care, ICSI, Red FM, the Spirit of Humanity Forum, Global Citizen India, Give India, Football for Peace, Education for Peace, Guerrand-Hermes Foundation for Peace, MIT World Peace University, Lovely University, International Cities of Peace and more.

The Heartfulness network will be supporting Communities of Peace around the world leading up to the main day, by holding online events as of 5 September 2020. To participate in your local activities in India, please send an email to peaceday@heartfulness.org.

21 September is a great occasion to come together to create peace to help safeguard and preserve all life on our planet. Please join to “Create and Celebrate Peace.”

About Heartfulness:

Heartfulness (www.heartfulness.org) offers a healthy lifestyle based on simple meditative practices and skills. It has been around for over 100 years. Heartfulness helps people find inner calm, peace and stillness. The simple practices are offered to people of all walks of life, cultures, religious beliefs, and economic backgrounds, free of charge. With over 4 million practitioners, Heartfulness is offered in thousands of schools and colleges, and over 250,000 professionals have been introduced to Heartfulness in corporations, non-governmental and government bodies worldwide. More than 5,000 Heartfulness Centres are supported by over 13,000 certified volunteer trainers in 160 countries. There is a popular HeartsApp, and a Heartfulness Magazine, available free online.

For further media queries, please contact Peaceday@heartfulness.org

Contact Information:

Heartfulness

Sanjay Sehgal

1-408-878-3078

Contact via Email

https://heartfulness.org

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/821397

Press Release Distributed by PR.com